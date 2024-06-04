Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $147,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

USB opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.