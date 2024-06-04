National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.46

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.458 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
