California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,462 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of CVS Health worth $165,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 199,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 8,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 49,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 117,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

