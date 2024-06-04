California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100,000 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 28.23% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $162,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCTD. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 14,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTD opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $47.01.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.