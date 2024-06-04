California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $149,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Progressive by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $88,528,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $209.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

