California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 8,767 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,165,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $162,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after acquiring an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $867,599,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,797,000 after acquiring an additional 223,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.