Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Schlumberger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

NYSE:SLB opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

