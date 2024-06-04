California State Teachers Retirement System Has $120.28 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $120,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Equinix by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $751.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $763.54 and its 200 day moving average is $805.78.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.