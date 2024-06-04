Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,545 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Lennar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Lennar by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 104,133.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $160.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.