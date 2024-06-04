Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Target worth $107,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $153.03 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Target in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.