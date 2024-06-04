Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $641,000 in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

