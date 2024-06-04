Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Update

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $50.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

