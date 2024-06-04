Rathbones Group PLC Invests $220,000 in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of H. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $83,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.53 and a 200-day moving average of $140.13. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

