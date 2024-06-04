Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 204,500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1,286.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.61 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

