Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 71,268 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 71,268 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after buying an additional 285,485 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 61,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 22,993.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 408,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,657 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,689 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 175.60 and a beta of 3.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AR

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.