Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $485,000 Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of KLG opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. WK Kellogg Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. WK Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

