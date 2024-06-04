Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ DRTS opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
