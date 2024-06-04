Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 245,123 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRTS opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

