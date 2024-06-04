Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRTS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 245,123 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRTS opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Articles

