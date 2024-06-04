Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,150 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $197.16 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $212.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.15.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.