Rathbones Group PLC Buys New Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

