Rathbones Group PLC Has $402,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 2.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

