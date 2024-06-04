Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $445,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in CSX by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

