Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,880,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 33,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barclays

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.43. Barclays has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Barclays by 6,028.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Barclays by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,896 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 147.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after buying an additional 1,264,134 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 1,502.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 1,262,165 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 695,502 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.