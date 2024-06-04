Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20,641.9% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $73,470,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,879,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,597 shares of company stock valued at $35,733,686. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $176.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.89. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $562.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

