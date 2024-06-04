Rathbones Group PLC Sells 225 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $128.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.24 and its 200-day moving average is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

