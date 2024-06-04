Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 210.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $845,324,000 after buying an additional 365,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $103.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,800,000 shares of company stock worth $1,813,406,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

