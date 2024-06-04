Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $128.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $133.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,822,703 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

