Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33-3.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to ~$3.57-3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.330-3.390 EPS.
DCI stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.
In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,727. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
