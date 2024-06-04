Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33-3.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to ~$3.57-3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.330-3.390 EPS.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.25.

View Our Latest Report on Donaldson

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,727. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.