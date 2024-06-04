Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.46.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $522.98 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.28 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $503.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

