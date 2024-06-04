Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRNX stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $53.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $664,821.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,133.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $664,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,664 shares of company stock worth $14,108,088 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

