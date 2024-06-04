QUASA (QUA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,528.15

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $194,673.27 and approximately $1,528.15 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011653 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,907.31 or 0.99886973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012158 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00109352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00165049 USD and is up 8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,528.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

