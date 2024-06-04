ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.71% from the stock’s current price.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE ZK opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $32.24.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile
