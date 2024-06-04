Rathbones Group PLC Sells 7,789 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,472,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432,136 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE T opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.60.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
