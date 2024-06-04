Rathbones Group PLC Raises Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in A. O. Smith by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.57. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

View Our Latest Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.