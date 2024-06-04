Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 854.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 330,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,207,000 after buying an additional 296,255 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.89 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $139.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

