California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Workday worth $89,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $210.83 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,280 shares of company stock worth $117,374,221 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

