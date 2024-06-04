California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $92,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $671,384,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $956.61 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,047.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,027.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

