California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,394 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,394 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Phillips 66 worth $94,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 107,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 54,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.48 and a 200-day moving average of $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

