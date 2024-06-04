California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 107,464 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,464 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $96,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth $33,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HES. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,588 over the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Stock Down 3.2 %

HES stock opened at $149.22 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

