California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $100,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,693.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,566.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,602.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.