Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $96,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $82,379,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 81.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,103,000 after purchasing an additional 143,122 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $536.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.47. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $447.95 and a 12-month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

