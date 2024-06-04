California State Teachers Retirement System Has $100.43 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 30,214 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $100,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE EOG opened at $119.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.34 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

