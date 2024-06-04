General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $97,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $298.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.73 and a 52-week high of $302.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

