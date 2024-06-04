TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

TMDX stock opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.23. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $144.23.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,358.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,358.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $6,866,240.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,176 shares of company stock worth $31,661,913 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

