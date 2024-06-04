Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $270.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

