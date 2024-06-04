Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

