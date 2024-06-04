Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $439.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.74 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.