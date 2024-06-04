Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Down 6.5% in May

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 691.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 337,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 294,631 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 177.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 181,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 115,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 645,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSM stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

