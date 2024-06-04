Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

NYSE:SQM opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,794,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 20.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,387,000 after buying an additional 172,908 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,747,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 474,000 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

