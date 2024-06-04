Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $235.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 71.62% from the company’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

SNOW stock opened at $136.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average of $179.79. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $133.59 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,880 shares of company stock worth $10,832,965. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

