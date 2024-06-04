GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $50.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

GTLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.09.

Get GitLab alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GTLB

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.